ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

Lauren Simonis-Hunter joins us in January to kick off the year with tips, tricks and takeaways you'll be able to infuse into your 2021 marketing strategy to assure you're getting found by your customers.

As content creation is becoming more important in our marketing strategy, make sure that your content is getting found.

With just a couple of tips and tricks, any marketer can implement SEO basics to improve their content. No matter your level of experience with SEO, it’s easy to add this tactic to your overall marketing strategy.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Which keywords to optimize.

Which pages to optimize.

How to create content that performs well.

How to secure links back to your content.

SPEAKER BIO:

Lauren Simonis-Hunter is the Digital Marketing Manager at Advarra where she manages all aspects of digital marketing including email marketing, SEO, lead lifecycles, and analytics and reporting. As a self-taught SEO expert, she’s worked on SEO for a variety of industries including financial, e-commerce, technology and medical/pharmaceutical.