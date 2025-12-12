Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: If you want more website leads, booked appointments, applications, or people taking meaningful action, this is for you.

We all know how difficult this can be. You lead people to your site, but they stop short of taking the next step.

And even when they do, they either no-show, or they arrive cautious and pushback on price, or say they want “more information” instead of taking the step toward the outcome they want.

This simple 2-step content strategy isn’t based on theory. And it’s NOT a new strategy. Because it’s been proven hundreds of times to close this gap, in virtually every industry.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

How to quickly set up your own 2-step content strategy without overcomplicating it.

The 4 pillars for earning the trust of the skeptical consumer in 2026.

The simple shift that reduces no-shows, price-resistance, and the endless follow-up.

The 3 unspoken questions your audience is asking that almost no one answers.

What most marketers get wrong about content that’s “supposed to” drive action.

**BONUS: Attendees will get 2 FREE fill-in-the-blank templates that make it ridiculously easy to get started right away (without the usual guesswork).

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Keith Gilmore | digital marketing coach & content strategist

Keith helps service businesses in crowded markets become their buyer’s trusted voice without gimmicks or pressure.

You may not have seen him in your feed, but since 2008, he’s worked mainly behind the scenes helping his clients grow their 6- to 8-figure companies. He’s played a key role inside of 2 coaching organizations (one on Inc. 5000’s fastest growing).

A former SMBMad speaker & DreamBank speaker, Keith focuses on giving audiences simple, practical ways to build trust early and reduce friction at every step. His work centers on time-tested principles & frameworks that create predictable growth, instead of just chasing the latest trends that add to the noise buyers are already drowning in.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and on LinkedIn

