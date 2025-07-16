media release:Social media is one of your organization’s most visible tools. But what happens when a staff member leaves and takes the logins with them? Or when no one remembers who still has access?

It happens more often than you’d expect. Many nonprofits and SMBs rely on shared passwords, personal email accounts, and ad-hoc processes for managing social platforms. When access is lost – or worse, compromised – the consequences can be serious: reputational damage, lost visibility, or even someone else taking control of your accounts.

In this session, tech advisor James Phetteplace will walk you through how to identify common risks, regain control of your social media presence, and put simple systems in place to protect your organization now and into the future.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

What happens when organizations lose access to social media accounts

How to spot red flags around account ownership and access

Tools and policies to help your organization stay in control

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER – James Phetteplace

James Phetteplace is the founder of Erawatech, where he helps nonprofits and mission-driven teams make peace with technology. With more than 28 years of experience in IT and digital strategy, he builds calm, resilient systems that organizations can manage with confidence.

James brings a trauma-informed approach to tech, recognizing that overwhelm and past frustrations often shape how teams interact with digital tools. His work helps organizations regain control of their platforms, avoid preventable risks, and focus on what they do best.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS:

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Dane Buy Local

Dane Buy Local champions independent businesses in Madison, WI. Established with a clear mission of fostering a resilient local economy, they are driven by a profound passion for building strong communities and connecting consumers with local merchants.

Connect with them at: