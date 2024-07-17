Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Is your social media content reaching ALL of the audiences you want it to?

Join us for a transformative panel discussion in July, where you’ll hear from three speakers representing a range of different diverse audiences–including individuals who have ADHD, work with ADA compliance, and are blind or visually impaired–who will share insights and ideas to make your content more accessible on social media.

Our expert panelists will discuss practical strategies and innovative tools to ensure social media content is inclusive and engaging for all users. Whether you’re a social media manager, content creator, or advocate for inclusivity, you’ll come away from this event with what you need to make your social media platforms a welcoming space for every user. Free breakfast and networking opportunities are provided before and after the panel discussion.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Learn to optimize photo, video, copy, and other types of content to support varied cognitive, physical and sensory needs.

Demonstrations of different types of assistive technology so you can learn how people with disabilities access social media platforms.

Ways to show and integrate DEI, including anti-racism, allyship and anti-ableism, into social strategies for the long term.

OUR PANELISTS

Bob Jacobson (he/him/his), Communications Director, Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired

Bob Jacobson has been a communications professional in the nonprofit sector for 25 years. Over the course of his career, he has been a communications leader with organizations working in a wide range of fields, including child advocacy, community development and education philanthropy. He has been at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired since 2021. In addition to those roles, Bob has worked as a consultant to many other nonprofits and contributed as a freelance writer to dozens of publications.

Denise Jess (she/her/hers), executive director, Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired

Denise Jess has served as Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired since 2016. In that role, she applies her combination of leadership expertise and lived experience to promote the independence, dignity and empowerment of Wisconsinites living with vision loss. As a member of numerous national, state and local commissions, committees and boards, Denise gives voice to the vision loss perspective on a range of issues that includes transportation equity, digital accessibility, disability voting rights, health care access and employment equality.

Gray Miller, campaign manager at Community Shares Wisconsin

Gray Miller was officially diagnosed with ADHD (combined type) about two and a half years ago, to a resounding chorus of ‘well, that makes sense’ from everyone who’d ever known him. Since that time he has become an advocate for late-diagnosed professionals like him through events, support groups, his writing on Medium.com, and the ADHD Open Space podcast. He lives in Madison in spite of many escape attempts to be close to his kids and grandkids, works at Community Shares Wisconsin, and loves sketchnoting and papercrafts.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Melissa Carlson Creative, VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Shelter From The Storm Ministries

Shelter From The Storm Ministries is a Transitional Housing Program for homeless single mothers and their minor children. The initiative that we would like to share is awareness of the homeless children in Dane County Schools. In Sun Prairie alone, 180 homeless children areShelter from the Storm Logo currently enrolled. Transitional Housing Programs like ours allow homeless families to breathe and regroup for 6-12 months while finding stability through shelter, education, opportunity, relationships, mentoring, and support.

Get involved by signing up as a volunteer, becoming a Shelter Ambassador and spreading the word about what they do. Or, give the gift of hope by donating to their organization.

The organization also hosts a back-to-school gift card drive in August (school clothes), and in September is for advertising for their annual Kindness 4 Kids Fundraiser on October 12th, 2024.

Connect with them on their website, Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.