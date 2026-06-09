Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Most small business owners know they should be running Google Ads, but few feel confident the money they’re spending is actually working. In this session, Eagan Heath (founder of Silver Path Marketing) will walk through what it really takes to run Google Ads that drive profit, not just clicks.

YOU’LL LEARN

When Google Ads is the right channel for your business (and when it isn’t)

The most common mistakes that quietly burn through budgets

How to read your own account well enough to know if things are working

What good Google Ads management actually looks like in 2026, with AI and automation in the mix

The questions every owner should be asking, whether you run ads yourself or have a team or agency doing it for you

Whether you’re DIY-ing your ads, working with a marketer, or evaluating an agency, you’ll walk away with a clearer view of how to spend smarter and grow faster.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Eagan Heath, Silverpath Marketing

Eagan Heath is a digital marketing agency owner, consultant, speaker, and trainer.

He runs Silver Path Marketing, a Madison-based agency that helps clients grow revenue through smart marketing strategy, Google Ads, SEO, analytics, and AI-assisted automation. His clients span B2B, senior living, local services, and ecommerce.

In his 10th year running a digital marketing agency, Eagan has driven measurable results for over 200 clients and trained hundreds of other marketers and business professionals through public talks, workshops, and online courses.

Previously, Eagan:

started the local digital marketing agency Get Found Madison (top-ranking SEO company in Madison)

purchased, ran, and sold the ecommerce pet painting business Splendid Beast

created the training course and workshop series My Digital Marketing Mastery

launched an ecommerce agency called Caravan Digital

hosted the What’s Working in Ecommerce YouTube series and audio podcast

has spoken at multiple SMBMad events , plus UW-Madison SBDC Digital Marketing & Social Media Conference, American Marketing Association, Social Media Strategies Summit and more

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 **Parking information HERE

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS:

DreamBank

Serendipity Labs

Live Well Video

VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd

Melissa Carlson Creative

Suttle-Straus

Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Madison Gay Hockey Association

The Madison Gay Hockey Association (MGHA) is a nonprofit recreational hockey league that creates a welcoming and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ players and allies throughout the Madison area. Their mission is simple but powerful: build community, foster belonging, and make hockey accessible to adults of all skill levels—from complete beginners learning to skate to experienced players looking to stay involved in the game they love.

MGHA provides more than just a place to play hockey. Through leagues, learn-to-play opportunities, and community events, they help create meaningful connections, boost confidence, encourage physical activity, and provide a safe environment where everyone can experience the camaraderie and joy of team sports. Their work helps remove barriers that have historically limited LGBTQ+ participation in athletics and demonstrates the positive impact inclusive sports spaces can have on a community.

One of MGHA’s signature events is their annual MGHA Classic Hockey Tournament, held each spring. The tournament brings together LGBTQ+ hockey players and allies from across the United States and Canada for a weekend of competition, friendship, and community-building. The organization also recruits new players throughout the summer, with league play beginning each September.

Connect with them at:

Website: madisongayhockey.org

Facebook: @MadisonGayHockey

Instagram: @madisongayhockey

Email: info@madisongayhockey.org