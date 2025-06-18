media release: Feeling maxed out running your brand’s socials alone — but not sure how to get help without losing control or sinking under more tasks?

This session will walk you through how to expand your solo social media efforts without the overwhelm. You’ll learn practical strategies for managing yourself, making the most of your time, and knowing when it’s time to scale.

We’ll also dig into how to track ROI and key social metrics, so you can confidently prove (to yourself or your team) when you’re ready to bring in extra hands and build a support system that works.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Whether you’re a founder, freelancer, or marketing lead doing it all yourself, this workshop will leave you feeling equipped, empowered, and clear on what to do next.

✓ How to manage yourself and your solo social efforts without burnout

✓ How to identify the right time and approach to scale your social presence

✓ Tips for hiring and building a strong team or external support

✓ What metrics to track and how to use them to prove your ROI

✓ How to confidently communicate when and why you’re ready to grow

SPEAKER BIO

Mariah Taubenheim is the Founder of Raise Agency, a boutique social media and content creation agency based in Madison, WI known for its elevated, strategic approach to digital storytelling. With a background in photography, marketing, and brand management, Mariah has helped many businesses transform their social presence into powerful business tools. She’s passionate about helping founders and marketing leaders feel less overwhelmed and more empowered to grow — by blending creativity, strategy, and smart systems that support long-term success.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS:

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Couillard Solar Foundation

The Couillard Solar Foundation promotes the expansion of solar energy in Wisconsin through partnerships with renewable energy focused, Wisconsin-based organizations. Our mutual goal is to help Wisconsin nonprofits, including schools, churches, conservation organizations, foodbanks and shelters, as well as other community organizations, join the renewable energy revolution.

Through grants and education, CSF helps to raise awareness of the importance of solar as a way to foster our mutual economic and environmental benefit.

Founded by the Couillard family, CSF is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. The foundation is run by a volunteer board and has three paid staff members and two sub-contractors.

Connect with them at: