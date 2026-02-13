media release: In a world where everyone is chasing algorithms, trends, and perfectly curated feeds, it’s easy to feel like you have to perform to be noticed. But the truth? The brands and leaders who truly stand out aren’t the loudest or the most polished — they’re the most real. This session is about reclaiming your voice, building genuine trust, and learning how courageously showing up as yourself can cut through the noise and create meaningful connection online.

What you’ll gain by attending:

Why being real beats being polished

How authenticity builds trust (without oversharing)

What actually cuts through the noise on social media

Why courage and consistency matter more than trends

How showing up as YOU attracts the right people to your audience.

Come to this session if you’re ready to stop performing and start connecting for real.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Laura Marie Kaiser – founder, Engage Social Media

Laura founded Engage Social Media in 2018 initially to help an international client with a huge project, from logo to social media platforms and expanded in 2022 to take on more clients and projects.

These days, Laura seeks project-based clients who need to focus on running their business and outsource the socials, especially on evenings and weekends. Laura is also open to consulting projects and she is working on digital products. Laura loves to collaborate with creative friends as well.

On the side, Laura has a very small fudge and caramel business, two cats and is the proud mom to a recent UW-Madison son. She’s also the finance department for a growing unicorn law firm.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Live Well Video | Faith Dey, VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd, Melissa Carlson Creative, John Molina III Designs, Suttle-Straus, Serendipity Labs, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Latino Academy of Workforce Development

For more than a decade, the Latino Academy of Workforce Development has delivered culturally responsive education and workforce training that helps adults gain credentials, secure employment, and move into family-sustaining careers.

Serving more than 2,500 residents annually across Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, and Rock counties, LAWD offers ESL, GED preparation, digital literacy, CDL training, construction pre-apprenticeships, and entrepreneurship development — pairing every program with hands-on mentoring and coaching to ensure long-term success.

This spring, LAWD is launching a $1 million campaign to expand access to education and career pathways for Latino and immigrant adults, while growing its Digital Pathways initiative to close critical technology skill gaps.

As workforce demands rise across Wisconsin, LAWD is building inclusive solutions that strengthen families, employers, and communities statewide.

Connect with them at:

Facebook @AcademiaLatinaWI

Instagram @latinoacademywi

Linked In @ Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Inc.