Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Have you felt stuck when writing content for newsletters, web pages, blog posts, or press releases? Have you doubted your content’s value by thinking it’s unimportant, uninteresting, and unengaging? Content writing can be tricky. But when you understand the current shift in storytelling and embrace narrative-driven strategies, your content can make a difference even in today’s content-dense world.

Join PR pro Cassandra DeGuide to learn strategic and effective techniques for sharing captivating stories that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.

Dig into the storytelling craft. Explore why the “inverted pyramid,” a decades-old writing style used religiously in journalism, is challenged in different media arenas. Learn how positioning yourself as a thought leader can exponentially increase your content’s value. Review examples of content that sticks along with methods to get you thinking about stories in a new light.

The best part? You can say goodbye to endlessly editing for multiple platforms. This approach works nearly everywhere.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Uncover the strengths and weaknesses of the inverted pyramid approach, one of the most widely used writing styles, and how the shift to narrative-driven storytelling is key.

Elevate your content writing and marketing skills with empowering tools and techniques to help you approach stories differently and captivate your audience.

Learn how to harness your brand voice in new, innovative ways.

Explore the benefits of becoming a trusted voice and thought leader, extending your reach and boosting engagement.

SPEAKER BIO

Cassandra DeGuide brings her broadcast journalism and crisis communication knowledge to The Creative Company. After spending three years as a multi-media journalist at WREX-TV in Rockford, Illinois, she understands the power of information and how effective storytelling can guide others to respond. Cassandra’s efforts helped bring home a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage on racial injustice protests.

Cassandra gained her bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and received a certificate in Crisis Communication from the Public Relations Society of America. She now brings her skills to The Creative Company to help local organizations prepare for crises and help spread their missions to the public in the hopes of building communities up.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Joey’s Song

The Joseph Gomoll Foundation (Joey’s Song)was established in 2010 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in memory of Joey, who suffered from a rare and debilitating form of epilepsy known as Dravet Syndrome. The foundation raises awareness and money for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs.

Their mission is to raise money for the “next family” that has to fight this terrible disease. They are 100% volunteer, with no paid staff, and have raised over $950,000 since 2010 to help support research to find more effective treatments and hopefully one day, a cure for seizure disorders.

Their annual benefit concert is their main fundraising vehicle. Each year, multi-platinum recording artist and 3-time Grammy winner Butch Vig brings his band of musical vagabonds to put on a one-of-a-kind concert.

Connect with them at:

Website: joeyssong.org

Facebook: @joeyssong

Instagram: @joeyssong

TikTok: @joeyssong

LinkedIn: @joeyssong