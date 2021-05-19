ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: Is there anything in life you have truly ever done alone? If you look close enough, it likely took the help of someone else to teach, inspire or guide you. We live in a world of interdependence, which makes the people you know one of your most valuable resources.

LinkedIn is known for online networking. However, you can only get the most out of a tool if you understand its full capabilities. Join us for our May event to learn:

What makes LinkedIn great for everyone - individuals and businesses.

Actionable tips to optimize your profile.

How to actively engage and grow your network.

SPEAKER BIO:

Elise Chan (she/her) is the Account Manager at Powderkeg Web Design. She actively leverages LinkedIn as a tool to grow her personal brand, educate digital marketers, find new customers and support causes she is passionate about like mental health, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

You may recognize her from the educational video series, Tidbit Tuesday, where she shares quick digital marketing tips! Helping people become aware of and leverage new opportunities is one of the most rewarding aspects of Elise’s job. Meeting new people is a close second, as many of her most meaningful relationships started on LinkedIn, a fact that truly amazes her.

SPONSORS:

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Arts & Literature Laboratory

Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) creates a welcoming community that nurtures innovation and the artistic growth of contemporary visual, literary, and performing artists; connects artists, resources and community; and fuels a passion for arts and literature. In less than four years, ALL has grown from an all-volunteer, neighborhood arts organization into a regional arts center that supports Midwestern artists and promotes artistic literacy throughout South Central Wisconsin.

We create space for creative risk-taking and collaboration, with inclusive programming that intentionally crosses and breaks down socio-economic and cultural barriers. ALL supports over 200 cultural events per year featuring hundreds of artists, writers and performers: exhibitions, readings, concerts, theater, film/video screenings, panel discussions, and more. ALL cultivates life-long participation in the arts through a year-round arts education program for youth from pre-K through grade 12 and adult learners, free youth arts outreach programs with partners across the city, and artist professional development programs.