Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Struggling to get in front of new people with your business? You’ve heard that ads are the way to go, but where to begin? Join Jenny, the CEO of Ads Uncorked, for a presentation on how to use paid ads to rapidly grow your email list.

With over $9 million in client revenue generated in 2024, Jenny has perfected the art of running high-converting ad campaigns that not only attract the right audience but also nurture them into loyal buyers. In this session, she’ll share:

The type of ads that fuel email list growth without wasted spend

How to design a lead magnet that converts

Common ad mistakes that drain your budget—and how to avoid that

Whether you’re a Shopify brand owner, a coach, a nonprofit organization or a service provider, this talk will give you insights to maximize your ad spend. Get ready to take notes and walk away with an idea of what type of ads you can run to grow your email list.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) How to know if you’re ready for email list growth ads

2) Common $11K mistake I see + how to avoid it

3) Ideas for email list growth ads

SPEAKER BIO – Jenny Parulski

Mom and math-teacher-turned-Ad-Strategist and the CEO of Ads Uncorked, Jenny and her team generated over 9 million dollars in revenue for clients through Facebook and Instagram Ads in 2024 and she is on a relentless mission to help Shopify brands achieve their ambitious life goals through the results of their ads.

As a dedicated mama of three little ones, a numbers nerd, and a woman crazy enough to travel the country in her RV, Jenny’s agency allows her team and her clients to gain back time freedom and to breathe a little deeper with the results their ads produce.

Jenny is a master of troubleshooting funnels and works closely with clients to ensure they’re getting the best bang for their buck with ads.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Journey Mental Health Center

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Journey wants to let the community know that we are here to help you on your mental health journey, whether you have commercial insurance, have a larger barrier to entry, or don’t know where to start. It’s ok to not be ok, and they are here to help!

Journey Mental Health Center is focused on helping people live in recovery from mental health and substance use disorders. They work with people receiving services on their unique path from hope to recovery, helping them build healthier, more productive and meaningful lives. They serve over 60,000 Dane County area folks per year, over 90% are underinsured or have no insurance.

Connect with them at: