Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: This event will bring value to anyone with a website and social media presence, not only to the organization we chose to audit!

Come to see a LIVE audit from some of the best digital marketers in Madison. Together, we’ll walk through our selected nonprofit’s website and social media channels and offer real, tangible advice and tactics this nonprofits (and you) can take and implement immediately.

Come join us as we all learn from some of the best in our social, digital, and nonprofit community.

ABOUT OUR PANELISTS:

Ashley Storck is the president & founder of Marketini Media, a marketing firm committed to working with small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin. As a Gen-Z marketing maven, she brings a unique blend of fresh insights and time-tested expertise to the table. Leveraging her distinct generational perspective, Ashley excels at understanding and addressing the evolving challenges faced by businesses and nonprofits in the digital age.

Last year, she introduced President Joe Biden and was invited to the White House for a Small Business Leader Summit, highlighting her influential role in the business community. With a heart for community engagement and a mind sharp with strategic marketing acumen, Ashley has fostered meaningful brand-audience connections for nearly a decade and is excited to be back as a nonprofit auditor for the third year in a row. When she’s not girl-bossing, she enjoys exploring Madison, WI with her partner and their two corgis.

Ema Roloff is the co-founder and chief growth officer at Roloff Consulting, a recognized digital transformation expert, and the host of Leading Change. Drawing on her background in education and over a decade of guiding businesses through digital evolution, Ema helps leaders embrace modern strategies to drive growth, build influence, and foster meaningful connections in a digital-first world. With 300+ expert interviews under her belt and accolades including AI Journal’s Young Tech Leader of the Year, she’s a trusted voice on digital leadership. Ema challenges organizations to move beyond outdated approaches, adapt to how people buy, sell, and lead today, and ultimately stay ahead in our rapidly changing business landscape.

Laura Marie Kaiser founded Engage Social Media in 2018 after working for a statewide nonprofit and not seeing enough engagement with their events. Foxconn retained her to build the logo + platforms for their Smart Cities Smart Futures project. In late 2021, she left the 9-5 life, and splits her time between her clients and working as the finance department for a boutique law firm. After 20 years in banking after graduation from UW-Madison, she enjoys using both her creative + analytical sides every day! She enjoys branding as well and recently added ESM Photography to the toolkit.

MEET THE NONPROFIT: Operation Fresh Start

Operation Fresh Start is a service-focused nonprofit in Dane County that helps hundreds of young adults ages 16–24 take important steps toward independence and success. Through education, mentoring, and employment training, participants gain opportunities to earn their high school diplomas, driver’s licenses, and pre-apprenticeship certifications—building confidence and skills that last a lifetime. Guided by its mission to empower emerging adults on their path to self-sufficiency, Operation Fresh Start works with the vision that all young people are valuable assets to the community.

Connect with them at:

Website: www.operationfreshstart.org

Facebook: OFSMadison

Instagram: ofsmadison

LinkedIn: operation-fresh-start

Tiktok: @OFSMadison

X: @OFSMadison

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and LinkedIn page

SPONSORS:

DreamBank

Serendipity Labs

Melissa Carlson Creative

VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd

Live Well Video

Suttle-Straus

Talent CPA