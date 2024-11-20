media release: This event will bring value not only to the organization we chose to audit, but to anyone with a website and social media presence.

Come to see a LIVE audit from some of the best digital marketers in Madison. Together, we’ll walk through a non-profits’ website and social media channels and offer real, tangible advice and tactics this non-profits (and You) can take and implement immediately.

Come join us as we all learn from some of the best in our social, digital, and non-profit community.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and now also on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and LinkedIn page

ABOUT OUR PANELISTS:

Ashley Storck – President & Founder, Marketini Media

Ashley Storck is the President & Founder of Marketini Media, a marketing firm committed to working with small businesses and non-profits in Wisconsin. As a Gen-Z marketing maven, she brings a unique blend of fresh insights and time-tested expertise to the table. Leveraging her distinct generational perspective, Ashley excels at understanding and addressing the evolving challenges faced by non-profits in the digital age. With a heart for community engagement and a mind sharp with strategic marketing acumen, Ashley has fostered meaningful brand-audience connections for nearly a decade. When she’s not girl-bossing, she enjoys exploring Madison with her partner and their two corgis.

Amy Mertz – Owner, Brick Road PR

Amy Mertz is a local, independent PR consultant primarily working in the nonprofit sector. She spent 15 years as a writer and editor at The Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal before transitioning into nonprofit PR in 2009, when she led publicity efforts for the new (at that time) Madison Children’s Museum. She has directed PR and marketing for Madison Public Library Foundation and the Wisconsin Book Festival for the last 10 years, and develops content and provides PR counsel for several other Wisconsin nonprofits and businesses. She and her husband Adam have two daughters: Delaney, a junior at the University of Georgia; and Siobhan, a high school senior. They live in Mount Horeb, where Amy is president of the Mount Horeb Summer Frolic Inc., serves on the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Events Committee, and volunteers as a PR resource for several other community nonprofits.

Jackie Drake – Digital Media Strategist, designCraft Advertising

Jackie Drake is a digital media strategist at designCraft Advertising, a Madison marketing agency committed to providing effective advertising and promotional services to independent small businesses and to nonprofits that focus on equity, social justice, and sustainability. As a UW-Madison graduate with a BA in communications, Jackie specializes in social media and copywriting, though she enjoys dabbling in everything from enewsletters to graphic design. When offline, you’ll find her waltzing at her local ballroom dance studio or walking all the neighborhood dogs.

MEET THE NONPROFIT: WI Latino Chamber of Commerce

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering the economic growth and success of Latino-owned businesses throughout Wisconsin. Their primary mission is to provide the resources, connections, and support that Latino entrepreneurs need to thrive.

They aim to build a strong community of business leaders who are empowered through access to educational programs, networking opportunities, and financial resources. Additionally, they focus on advocacy efforts to ensure that the needs and voices of Latino business owners are heard at local, state, and national levels.

The LCC works to increase visibility and opportunities for their members by organizing events, workshops, and seminars that address the specific challenges they face. Their long-term goal is to create a thriving, inclusive economy where Latino businesses can grow and prosper.

Connect with them at:

Website: lccwi.org

Facebook: @WisconsinLCC

Instagram: @wilatinochamber

LinkedIn:@wisconsin-latino-chamber-of-commerce

Podcast/YouTube @latinochamber-wi

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Serendipity Labs, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Melissa Carlson Creative, VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA