Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: When Therese Merkel of Tricky Foods was ready to grow her blossoming charcuterie business, she knew she needed to be creative. Therese chose Kickstarter as her crowdfunding platform, then used the power of social media to tell her story and invite the community to be a part of it. In this presentation, Therese will walk us through a case study of the process and may leave you inspired to use the power of social media to grow your business

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Stepping out of your comfort zone and aiming higher than you think you can achieve, even at the risk of failure.. in front of everyone.

The importance of embracing your personal story and selling yourself first, then your vision/product. Your story is everything.

How to engage your network and ask (and accept help), as people love to be part of a compelling story.

Pivoting when needed and using your authenticity to attract the right audience.

Using humor to help rally supporters.

Achieving the goal, with unexpected generosity, and an (unplanned) successful marketing push that increased visibility on the brand, story, and expansion.

Celebrating wins with your network.

Speaker Bio:

Therese Merkel started Tricky Foods, a charcuterie and cheese board business, in 2020, at the age of 23. She originally pursued a major in Information Technology from UW-Whitewater and (amongst some other random jobs) worked at various software companies doing sales, marketing, and ended in project management post-grad. After 2 years at a large tech company in Madison, she quit with the mindset of “getting her life back” which equaled getting back into the kitchen. When the pandemic hit, she thought “screw it, let’s start a business around something I love– food and bringing people together”.

What started as to-go boxes and platters made from a commercial kitchen grew into her very own brick and mortar storefront that now serves wine/ beers/ other NA drinks along with an event space for private rental, commonly used for baby, bridal and corporate events. Along the way, she’s been able to work with companies like PUMA, Fetch Rewards, Kwik Trip and many local artists and musicians when touring in Madison like Hozier, Cage the Elephant, Surfaces, and LANY (to name a few). One of her proudest achievements to date is currently employing 8 other part-time employees + 2 interns from non-profit programs in Madison, and 2 full-time employees to run and grow the business alongside her.

Therese is also the co-host of the “Screw It , Let’s Do This Podcast” – a podcast where they interview entrepreneurs about their stories. Her co-host is Shelby from Miggys Bakes in Middleton, WI.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

f you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Melissa Carlson Creative, VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: ReMitts is a grassroots organization that upcycles wool sweaters into beautiful mittens, with 100% of proceeds going to Dane County food pantries. In 2023, they raised $112,880 for The River Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul and WayForward Resources. Since thrir founding in 2009, they’ve raised more than $860,000 for local food pantries.

ReMitts mittens are available during November and December at approximately 32 locations. A $40 donation for one pair of mittens buys 80 meals at a food pantry. They are always looking for 100% wool sweaters to upcycle.

Learn more about ReMitts on their website and connect with them on Facebook.