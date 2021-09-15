ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: "10 Ways To Improve Your Company's Relationship With Tech," by Hilary Stohs-Krause

Many businesses can’t afford to accommodate an in-house tech team, and even those with dedicated tech folks frequently find themselves trying to speak two very different languages. You weren’t trained for this!

In this talk, you'll learn simple, practical steps that you and your company can take to improve your technical security, longevity, and efficiency.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

We'll explore:

password best practices and 2FA

storage and backups

maintenance and updates

and 'how to talk tech'

SPEAKER BIO: Hilary Stohs-Krause is co-owner and senior developer at Ten Forward Consulting, a custom web and mobile development company based in Madison. In her free time, Hilary serves on the board for Forward Fest and as an organizer for the Madison Women in Tech community group. She loves chatting about the intersection of tech, entrepreneurship and social justice.

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Reach Dane provides high-quality early childhood education programming and comprehensive family services to our Dane County families that are struggling with homelessness and other crisis that comes with living at or below the federal poverty line. The population they serve include Dane County parents who experience a housing crisis like transitional and provisionally occupied homelessness, or shelters turning them down because they are too full. Many of the families we serve are living out of cars and may harbor trauma of their own that can damage the precious early development that occurs during ages 0-5. Without basic necessities being met, these children cannot readily absorb educational tools and programming.

Reach Dane’s services include, structured 4K curriculum, mental health supports for child and parents, free meals and transportation, essential supplies, and connections to housing and job opportunities. Their philosophy is that the parent is the best teacher so Reach Dane provides them with the tools, care, and confidence for a successful parent-child journey.