ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: Hello, Gen Z! Roaring into our consumer consideration set are these digital natives who have embraced social media like their predecessors and we’re sharing primary research Hiebing conducted to learn more about them.

Learn more about this generation in social and how brands can better connect with them.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Concerns and passion areas for “older” Gen Z

The role social media plays in their lives

Four key implications for brands and marketers who want to connect with Gen Z

SPEAKER BIO:

Dana Arnold, Vice President of PR, Social & Content/Partner

Managing Director, Hiebing Austin

Hailing from Scottsdale, AZ, where she founded and sold a boutique public relations firm, Dana embodies an entrepreneurial spirit in building brand equity while helping clients stay ahead of the curve. A master of word economy, Dana champions the belief that brands need to not only care about what they say but also the “why” behind it, because credible conversations must be supported by conviction and authenticity.

Dana serves as Hiebing’s resident earned media maven and leads a robust team of strategists, tacticians and content curators who expertly navigate the ever-evolving social media and media relations ecosystem. Her body of work includes the creation of a national cause marketing campaign on behalf of Culver’s, working with celebrity chefs and hoteliers for grand openings and liaising with outlets like BuzzFeed, NBC and USA Today to protect and enhance brands’ reputations. Dana was the chief architect behind Hiebing’s Midwest by Southwest footprint and splits her time between the agency’s Madison and Austin offices. When she’s not on an airplane, Dana is either speaking at industry events or donning her Super Mom cape, though no amount of strategic persuasion can get her sons into the car in an orderly fashion. Dana is a graduate of John Carroll University and is accredited in public relations by the Public Relations Society of America.