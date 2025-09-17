Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: In today’s crowded digital world, small businesses and non-profits face the challenge of getting noticed without big budgets. This event breaks down demand generation—a strategic approach to marketing that helps you attract the right audience, build trust, and guide people toward long-term engagement.

Through real-world examples, simple tactics, and a live demo of Google Looker Studio, you’ll learn how to make smarter marketing decisions with data—even if you’re working with a small team.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Participants will walk away with:

A clear understanding of demand generation – what it is, how it differs from lead generation, and why it matters for small organizations.

Practical tactics you can implement right away – from repurposing blogs into social posts to creating simple email nurtures and community-driven campaigns.

A roadmap for the demand generation funnel – awareness, engagement, conversion, and advocacy—plus how to apply it to your own business or nonprofit.

Data-driven decision making – how to track the right metrics (not just vanity numbers) to measure what’s actually moving the needle.

A beginner-friendly look at Google Looker Studio – see how this free tool, with just a few tweaks, can help you visualize performance, set goals, and measure success.

Why Attend?

If you’ve ever felt like your marketing is stuck on “spray and pray” mode or that you don’t know which efforts are paying off, this session will give you a structured plan to attract more supporters, customers, or donors—without burning out your budget.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER – Joe Ballard

With experience as a journalist, demand generation specialist, and now as the owner of his own marketing agency, Quest Marketing Solutions, Joe has delivered impressive results in the marketing realm. He excels at creating engaging content, organically growing social media followers for brands in multiple industries, boosting customer acquisition and fueling revenue growth. His expertise has helped businesses jump-start email programs, track their return on investment, and generate substantial marketing pipelines.

Joe’s strong problem-solving skills and ability to collaborate effectively have been key to achieving success for his clients. By aligning with their marketing goals and objectives, he has consistently delivered impactful solutions that drive results and foster growth.

Agenda:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page, YouTube channel and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Serendipity Labs, Melissa Carlson Creative, VEDUB Media | Bryant Vander Weerd, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA