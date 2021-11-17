ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: Rowan Childs, founder and director of Madison Reading Project, will share her experience launching and growing a new nonprofit organization to boost children's literacy on a tiny budget using social media, storytelling and digital marketing. Rowan will discuss the mission and work of the Madison Reading Project and how to expand your reach to partners, volunteers and donors.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Why you should use social media no matter the budget.

Creative social engagement.

Pictures and content connections.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER:

Rowan Childs is a Mum + Founder and Director of Madison Reading Project + Economic Development Director- Village of Mount Horeb. She is also a former member of the SMBMad Board of Directors (2015/2016)

Rowan has a zest for life and a passion for helping others. Founder and Director of nonprofit Madison Reading Project, she saw a need for quality books for local children seven years ago. Started as a pilot program, the organization has grown today into providing over 240,000 books at no cost to children, educators, and schools. Today the org runs with help from its extraordinary employees, volunteers, and donors.

Rowan also works for the Village of Mount Horeb, helping their local economy and village thrive as Economic Development Director.

More about Rowan:Favorite Sayings: “Always learning” , “Yes, and” and “That’s bananas”

Rowan's personal A-Z: Advocate, Books, Branding, Business, Caffeine, Community-focused, Creative, Design, Economic Development, Founder, Fundraiser, Global, HockeyMum, Idea Generator, Leader, Literacy, Madison Reading Project, Marketing, Mount Horeb, Networker, Nonprofit, Positivity, Relationships, Strategy, Team-builder, Unique, Volunteer, Wisconsin, Xena Warrior, Zest!

TIME: 8:00 AM - 9:15AM

LOCATION: Virtual - LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Little John's

Little John’s is a Madison nonprofit founded by Chef Dave Heide that takes an innovative approach to increasing food security using efficiencies of scale and turning food excess into food access. The organization saves hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, donated rather than going to local landfills, and transforms the excess into delicious and nutritious meals at little to no cost. Currently, Little John's serves 6,000 meals weekly to people of all ages throughout Dane County and is working to become a pay-what-you-can restaurant, commissary kitchen and military veteran culinary training program.

Learn more on Little John's website (littlejohnskitchens.org)