The Social Regulations of Speech

press release: This talk addresses the relationship between the First Amendment, the social regulation of speech and “cancel culture.” In the process, it addresses the impact of social media technologies on our understandings of and assumptions about free speech as well as why community control of speech norms has devolved into exercises of domination. Presented by Franciska Coleman, assistant professor of constitutional law at the University of Wisconsin Law School and the Associate Director of the East Asian Legal Studies Center. Please visit midlibrary.org/events to register.

Free and open to the public.