Social Security and Medicare Anniversary Celebration

media release:As many of you know, July and August are the anniversary months for Social Security and Medicare, and the WIARA is ready to stand up for these important programs!

That's why on Wednesday, Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans is hosting a special event in Madison to celebrate these anniversary events. In the afternoon, we will be joined by US Representative Mark Pocan and AFGE Council 220 President Jessica LaPointe to hear about these programs, how they are under threat, and what we can do to fight back.

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

TIme: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Madison Labor Temple (1602 S Park Street, Madison, WI 53715), room 201

Format: Speakers (about 15-20 minutes each) and then Q&A

As the Alliance for Retired Americans pointed out, Social Security and Medicare are under attack - click here to watch the video - so let's stand up and fight back!