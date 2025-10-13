media release: Social Soirées is a new ongoing event series designed to bring people together through fun, themed nights at neighborhood spots like The Hound, The Free House, Bear + Bottle, and The Library.

Each month from fall through winter, we’re hosting mixers, parties, and community-driven gatherings. It’s a lighthearted, easy way for locals to meet new people and enjoy Madison nightlife in a more social, inclusive way.

Here are the upcoming events:

Oct 23 – Autumn Singles Mixer @ The Hound (6–10PM)

Nov 13 – Moms Meetup @ The Free House (4–8PM)

Dec 10 – Holiday Sweater Party @ The Hound (6–10PM)

Dec 17 – Winter Formal Mixer @ The Free House (6–10PM)

Jan 15 – N/A Speed Dating @ Bear + Bottle (6–8PM)

Feb 12 – Karaoke Roulette @ The Library (6:30–9PM)

You can find more info and updates on Instagram at @bearandbottlemadison, @ thefreehousepub, @ thehoundfitchburg, and @librarycafeandbarmadison.