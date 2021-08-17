Socialist Revolution Kick Off: Students and the International Struggle for Socialism

The future of humanity depends on the ability of the students and workers being able to overthrow this system! Come and join us and learn how you can plug into this international movement.

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
