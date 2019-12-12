Society for Conservation Biology Annual Meeting

press release: Have thoughts on where we should head next? Hoping to connect with conservation peers? Or simply looking to better understand what we're all about? Hold your breath no longer, our annual meeting is finally here!

Join us on December 12, from 6-7PM in Science Hall (550 N. Park Street, Room 15 in the basement) for a recap of the past year and discussion of where we should head next. Food will be provided and there will be opportunities to mingle with other members of the group.

Check out the event on Facebook and share with your friends - hope to see you there!