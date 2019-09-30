Society of Professional Journalists-Madison Happy Hour

press release: The Madison Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a happy hour event with FiveThirtyEight political reporter Clare Malone Monday, Sept. 30.

Malone joined the FiveThirtyEight staff in 2015 after previously working on the staffs of the New Yorker and the American Prospect. An Ohio native, Malone has written extensively about elections in Midwestern states. Podcast aficionados may recognize her voice from her contributions for FiveThirtyEight's Politics Podcast, hosted by founder Nate Silver.

All area journalists and journalism supporters are encouraged to attend the free event, which will be held at Genna's Lounge, 105 W. Main St. in Madison, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More information and updates about the happy hour can be found on the Facebook event page.

Malone will be in Madison as part of the UW-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs’ journalist in residence program. Malone will be discussing the upcoming Democratic primary for next year’s presidential election Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the DeLuca Forum of the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. More information can be found here.