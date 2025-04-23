Society of St. Vincent de Paul Centennial Kickoff
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Madison celebrates its centennial year starting this month. On April 23, all community members are invited and encouraged to attend a centennial kickoff luncheon. Please spread the word through your networks. Registration, lunch, and parking are complimentary. Registration info is at https://svdpmadison.org/
