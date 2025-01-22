media release: Kylee’s Gift Cottage is excited to announce the launch of its new initiative, “Kylee’s Sock Drive” a program designed to provide essential items to those in need while fostering community engagement. Partnering with WayForward Resources, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting low-income and homeless individuals, this initiative invites customers to purchase men’s and women’s socks at a special half-off price, which will then be donated to the organization.

WayForward Resources has been a cornerstone of support in the Middleton area, providing critical programs such as a food pantry, housing assistance, and clothing support. Last year alone, 13,133 people benefited from their services, showcasing the significant impact of their work in addressing basic needs and promoting stability within the community.

“At Kylie’s Gift Cottage, we believe in the power of giving back to the community which supports us,” said Colin Murray, owner of Kylie’s Gift Cottage. “Through Kylee’s Sock Drive program, we aim to provide not only physical warmth but also a sense of hope and care to those who need it most.”

How It Works:

Customers can purchase men’s socks at a special 50% discount in-store. These socks will be donated directly to WayForward Resources, helping to meet the clothing needs of individuals in the community.

The program runs now through February 15, 2025, with all donations going to support WayForward's essential programs.

Kylie’s Gift Cottage invites everyone to participate in this heartwarming initiative. By simply purchasing a pair of socks, you can help make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. Together, we can spread warmth, hope, and compassion throughout Middleton.

About WayForward Resources

WayForward Resources is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting low-income and homeless individuals in the Middleton area. Through their comprehensive services, including a food pantry, housing assistance, and clothing support, they have helped over 13,000 people annually build stronger, more stable lives. Learn more at https://www. wayforwardresources.org/

About Kylee’s Gift Cottage

Kylee’s Gift Cottage is a locally owned small business offering a curated selection of unique gifts for every occasion. Committed to giving back, Kylee’s Gift Cottage fosters community connection and support through special programs and collaborations.