× Expand A performer in the Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic production "Waiting for Spinal Wind."

(past pick for livestream) The title may seem slightly threatening, until/unless you catch the reference: the comedic canon of mock documentary films (Waiting for Guffman, This Is Spinal Tap, etc.) starring Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and many more talented cast members. An equally all-star lineup of Madison performers gathers virtually for a variety show featuring songs and skits from the films and other related material, all tied together by the inimitable Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic. If you have not encountered the Sockrates troupe in the past, it's time to get acquainted. Donations benefit the Madison Children's Museum; the livestream premiere can be found on Facebook.

Public screening, Tuesday, October 19, 7-8 pm, Bos Mead Hall Patio (weather permitting). Free admission.

Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic presents an outdoor, in person screening of its February 2021 film project celebrating the Christopher Guest canon. Back in the bleak midwinter, two dozen musicians and actors with Madison ties joined forces at a distance to present a virtual variety show featuring music and vignettes from the beloved mockumentary films This is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind. Bonus tracks include a shout-out to Schitt’s Creek and an early pre-Tap collaboration, taking the viewer on a musical tour spanning five decades, from the late 1970s through the 2010s.

The film premiered as a virtual watch party in February 2021. Tonight, the puppets invite folks to join them for the project's first in-person screening.

It only took an unending global pandemic and a major caesura in the live performance sector to bring this multitalented lineup together on a bill. Contributing artists represent a panoply of bands in the Madison music scene, including Yid Vicious, Disaster Passport, V05, Madison Opera, Hirt Alpert, The Gomers, The Drain, Furious Bongos, Steely Dane, Über Alice, Loving Cup, and many more:

Amateur Mixtape: Hayseed Rick and Bad Sister Heidi

Andrew Rohn

Andy Moore

Catherine Capellaro

Dani Luckett

Dave Adler

Darth Presley

Geoff Brady

James Bohn

Jonathan Zarov

Kia Karlen

Matthew Sanborn

Nature’s Colors: Jeff Burkhart and Eva Shiffrin

Robin Kurzer

Scott Gendel

Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic

The Viper and His Famous Orchestra: Ryan Jerving, Riley Broach, Rob Henn, John Peacock

The Disposable Art Ensemble: David Bohn, James Bohn, Geoff Brady, David Spies

Sock puppets appear courtesy of SPAG, the Sock Puppet Actors Guild, and Seamsters Local Union No. 144.