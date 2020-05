press release: Sofar Sounds is a global movement focused on bringing the magic back to live music through curated, secret performances in more than 400 cities around the world. Learn more about us by visiting our website (https://www.sofarsounds.com/) or checking out our Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/ sofarsounds).

How: Apply for tickets to our 3/21 show here: https://www.sofarsounds. com/madison or visit the Facebook event for additional information: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 1097758323895335/. Apply to perform, host, or help out using the same link: https://www.sofarsounds. com/madison.

Follow: Instagram (@sofarmadison); Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ sofarmadison/)