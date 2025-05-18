Sofija Knezevic Quintet with Elliot Mason

media release: After her last performance at CODA in Nov. 2021, Sofija Knezevic is back to Cafe CODA! This time with her quintet and special guest, Elliot Mason (her husband, trombonist)! The show will start at 5 PM on Sunday, May 18.

Sofija is a vocalist, educator, and author. “Recognized as one of jazz's pre-eminent vocalists, young Sofija Knezevic is making her name as one of the most significant singers in jazz today. While her singing is steeped in tradition, her improvisational virtuosity and creativity are breathtaking.” - New York Times

Sofija graduated from University of Music and Performing Arts in Graz, Austria, in the class of Dena De Rose where she studied on a full tuition scholarship at the age of 16.

She has won many awards and scholarships including the Marianne Mendt Jazz Award, Tesla Award for the achievements in Music, Thailand International Jazz Voice Competition 2016, Unesco Scholarship for young talents, 3 Golden Mermaid awards, Betty Carter Jazz Ahead program which identifies outstanding emerging jazz artists and composers, American Tracks Music Award, Global Music Award, Independent Music Award nominee, Eurovision Songwriting Contest, Intercontinental Music Awards, Josie Music Awards, Southeaster International Film & Music Festival, Indo Global International Festival, European Cinematography Awards, Malta Film Festival, World Music Festival, New York International Film Festival, International World Film Festival, Mokkho International Festival, Solaris Festival award winner, and in 2021 she became a City Artists Corps grantee.

She's been living in New York since 2011, and teaching voice at several music institutions.

Knezevic is also an ambassador of ICAF (International Child Art Foundation), CYE (Celiac Youth of Europe), one of the ambassadors for the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, an Amazon Aid Foundation Artist, and the Creative Ambassador of Serbia Creates.

Sofija is listed as first of Elle Magazine`s 30 under 30 (30 most successful people under 30 years of age).

She is also included in the Jazz Encyclopedia `Serbian jazz, Bre`, and has published two books of her own within the series “Evolution of Voice” - “The Art of Breathing” in 2019, and “The Art of Warming Up” in 2020.

Sofija has written and recorded music for numerous movies, including the documentary about her life, as well as the movie `Love Comes After`, ‘Our guardians/ a little homage’ , and `Balkan Spirit` by Hermann Vaske where she appeared together with Marina Abramovic and Angelina Jolie.

Knezevic has, together with husband Elliot Mason (trombonist) been commissioned to write music for MoMA The Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas.

Her writing credits also include music for the Sherman Irby Sextet - A New Christmas Story, the Electro Swing Band JAZZOTRON and various other artists and bands. Sofija’s debut album “SOFIJAZZ” that features some of her original writing has been nominated and has won 9 international music awards. While her newest record “Live at The Bunker” has received 5 and is nominated for another 2 awards.

Sofija has worked with many great jazz artists such as David Murray, Jason Moran, Sheila Jordan, Jay Clayton, Terence Blanchard, Wynton Marsalis, Sherman Irby, Tim Hagans, Eli Degibri, James Moody, Elliot Mason, Joao Bosco, Joey Alexander, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Don Menza Big Band, Christian McBride among others.

Sofija and her quintet will perform music from her new CD release premiering new music. https://www.sofijazz.com/music

Tickets: $20