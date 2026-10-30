Soft Target
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: By Emily Kaczmarek
Directed by Laura Jo McMillan
Amanda is nine years old, and her favorite toys are worried about her. She’s come home from a tragic day at school, and it’s up to them to piece together what happened. Join us for a Wisconsin premiere of this timely story and award-winning script.
Tickets: Under 17: $13; Adults: $15; 62+: $13; FREE for Madison College Students with OneCard.
Info
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Theater & Dance