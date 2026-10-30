Soft Target

media release: By Emily Kaczmarek

Directed by Laura Jo McMillan

Amanda is nine years old, and her favorite toys are worried about her. She’s come home from a tragic day at school, and it’s up to them to piece together what happened. Join us for a Wisconsin premiere of this timely story and award-winning script.

Tickets: Under 17: $13; Adults: $15; 62+: $13; FREE for Madison College Students with OneCard.