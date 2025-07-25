media release: Film Screening at Room: Soft directed by Joseph Amenta

Rated TV-14 (US rating PG-13), runtime 1hr27m.

35 Seats, first come first served.

Film screenings will be hosted at Room every last Friday of the month, by our wonderful co-worker Celena!

Rights through Kanopy.

About the film

Follows three adolescent friends who become enraptured in the queer nightlife scene over summer break before a missing persons pulls them back into the reality they have chosen to leave behind.

Soft Traile