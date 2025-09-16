Soggy Prairie, Augie Dougherty

× Expand Augie Dougherty and guitar. Augie Dougherty

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

The eleventh installment of the MBR will feature one of Wisconsin's most well-known banjo players - Augie Dougherty.

Best known as the banjo man for Wisconsin-based Armchair Boogie, Augie will be bringing his front-man vibes to the Roundabout in September. He recently released his solo album "West Wisconsin Waltz," a twelve track homage to Wisconsin and the music and Driftless landscape he grew up with. You can expect songs about birds, stories about arboriculture, and maybe an anecdote or two about eating tacos, alone, in one's underwear.

