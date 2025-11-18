Soggy Prairie, Barred Owl String Band

× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Soggy Prairie on stage. Soggy Prairie

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable, a monthly series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band. This month’s guest band is Barred Owl String Band