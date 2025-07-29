× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Soggy Prairie on stage. Soggy Prairie

media release: Soggy Prairie is a five-piece string country/bluegrass band that plays a mix of traditional bluegrass, modern takes on country and Americana music, along with original music! Founded in 2002, the band has grown and changed and now plays shows at a variety of venues around the state!

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments.

Rain location: Library