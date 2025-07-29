Soggy Prairie
DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Olivia Spaight Creative
Soggy Prairie on stage.
Soggy Prairie
media release: Soggy Prairie is a five-piece string country/bluegrass band that plays a mix of traditional bluegrass, modern takes on country and Americana music, along with original music! Founded in 2002, the band has grown and changed and now plays shows at a variety of venues around the state!
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments.
Rain location: Library