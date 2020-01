× Expand Soggy Prairie.

press release: Delta Sound, our live music program, returns for our First Anniversary celebration on Saturday night, February 15 at 4 pm. We are proud to welcome Soggy Prairie.

Tickets are not required to see the show, but advance tickets are available:

https://www.delta.beer/store/ music/soggy-prairie-20200215? fbclid= IwAR04tiMGfS0JNybMqOhu5YkHE67G eBCW_vMMSmVR9dT5kcfgM0Lqv9VQ0- k

This show is part of Delta Beer Lab's anniversary weekend. Weekend event page: https://www.facebook. com/events/208815363494625/