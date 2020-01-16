Soggy Prairie
Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Soggy Prairie.
press release: Every third Thursday (and/or the occasional Saturday) of the month Sun Prairie’s own hometown bluegrass crew is in the house! Soggy Prairie will take the stage at 7:00pm here at FMBC&K! Bluegrass and Craft Beer, it’s a match made in heaven. As always it’s free admission. Hope to see y’all! L
