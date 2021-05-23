Soggy Prairie

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Bluegrass Brunch is back with Soggy Prairie from 11am - 2pm on the patio! Guests should choose their reservation time and size of group and $5 per person will be required when booking. Reservations are for 1.5 hours. Inclement weather will move the event inside to the Garver Atrium/Lounge where masks are required when not eating or drinking.  

