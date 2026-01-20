Soggy Prairie, Lilies of the Midwest

× Expand Jess Michaels Photography The Lilies of the Midwest and instruments. The Lilies of the Midwest (from left): Charlene Adzima, Jeanna Schultz, Kara Rogers, Rick Nelson.

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable, a monthly series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.