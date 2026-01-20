Soggy Prairie, Lilies of the Midwest
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Jess Michaels Photography
The Lilies of the Midwest and instruments.
The Lilies of the Midwest (from left): Charlene Adzima, Jeanna Schultz, Kara Rogers, Rick Nelson.
media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable, a monthly series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.
harmonybarandgrill.com