Soggy Prairie, Mark Hembree Band

× Expand soggyprairie.com Soggy Prairie at Wednesday Night Live in Mount Horeb. Soggy Prairie

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

The ninth installment of the MBR will feature possibly the most exciting act yet - he's a legend of not only the Wisconsin scene, but played with the man who started this music, Bill Monroe himself. Our July Roundabout will feature the MARK HEMBREE BAND!

Mark Hembree started his music career in Wisconsin in the 1970s, and before long he was hosting a live radio show from the Glenmore Opera House near Green Bay. After a couple of years in Denver with the Monroe Doctrine, he returned to Wisconsin briefly before an audition at a local festival netted a job with Country Music Hall of Fame legend Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music. He became a Blue Grass Boy in 1979 and worked with Monroe for five years, then was one of the founding members of the Nashville Bluegrass Band. While in Nashville he recorded with several well-known artists, including the all-star band Dreadful Snakes (with Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, Roland White, Blaine Sprouse, and Pat Enright) and Peter Rowan (on the Grammy-nominated album “New Moon Rising”). He returned to Wisconsin in 1989, played with local bluegrass groups the Rounders and Nob Hill Boys, and Western swing bands the Western Box Turtles (including Asleep at the Wheel steel guitarist Eddie Rivers) and his own group, the Best Westerns.

Additionally, Hembree has appeared as a guest lecturer and instructor at various music workshops, seminars, and film presentations, as well as in Bill Monroe tribute shows on “A Prairie Home Companion” and at North Carolina’s MerleFest (performing with Del McCoury, Roland White, Blake Williams, Peter Rowan, and Bobby Hicks). He also appears in the feature-length documentary film “Powerful: Bill Monroe Remembered,” directed by Joe Gray and produced by the International Bluegrass Music Museum.

His Band is straight-ahead, traditional bluegrass: hot picking, solid rhythm, tight harmonies, good humor, and a wealth of great stories. This makes for an enjoyable show anytime you see the Mark Hembree Band.

Guitarist and singer Starr Moss has musical interests spanning bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, swing and jazz. He spent nearly four years on the road with the Chicago-based Henhouse Prowlers, traveling across the U.S. and Europe. Paul Kienitz is well-versed in traditional bluegrass fiddling and has performed and recorded with a number of fine Wisconsin bands, including the Nob Hill Boys, where he first met up with Mark Hembree, resulting in future bands and projects. Michael Falk spent his formative years performing throughout his home state of Ohio, collaborating on several projects with decorated contest fiddler Henry Barnes and supporting popular Central Ohio acts like the Savory Chickens and the Apple Bottom Gang.

https://www.facebook. com/events/661519300278582/