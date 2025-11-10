Soggy Prairie, No Name String Band

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:  Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable, a monthly series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.  This month’s guest band is the No Name String Band

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-444-4583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Soggy Prairie, No Name String Band - 2025-12-16 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Soggy Prairie, No Name String Band - 2025-12-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Soggy Prairie, No Name String Band - 2025-12-16 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Soggy Prairie, No Name String Band - 2025-12-16 18:30:00 ical