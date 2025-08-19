Soggy Prairie, Shauncey Ali Quartet

× Expand soggyprairie.com Soggy Prairie at Wednesday Night Live in Mount Horeb. Soggy Prairie

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

In August: At the intersection of tradition and innovation, Madison-based fiddler Shauncey Ali crafts evocative melodies and arrangements that feel timeless, adventurous and refreshingly new.

Together, the Shauncey Ali Quartet delivers a chamber-style interplay that is virtuosic yet accessible, rooted in tradition yet unbound by convention.​