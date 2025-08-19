Soggy Prairie, Shauncey Ali Quartet

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

In August: At the intersection of tradition and innovation, Madison-based fiddler Shauncey Ali crafts evocative melodies and arrangements that feel timeless, adventurous and refreshingly new.   

Together, the Shauncey Ali Quartet delivers a chamber-style interplay that is virtuosic yet accessible, rooted in tradition yet unbound by convention.​

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-444-4583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Soggy Prairie, Shauncey Ali Quartet - 2025-08-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Soggy Prairie, Shauncey Ali Quartet - 2025-08-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Soggy Prairie, Shauncey Ali Quartet - 2025-08-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Soggy Prairie, Shauncey Ali Quartet - 2025-08-19 18:30:00 ical