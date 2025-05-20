Soggy Prairie, The Soundbillies

× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Soggy Prairie on stage. Soggy Prairie

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

The seventh installment of the MBR will feature The Soundbillies.

Expect Americana music with a Bluegrass sound, including traditional and contemporary songs, as well as folk and blues.