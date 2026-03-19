Soggy Prairie, Strings to Roam
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Kent Sweitzer Photography
A five-piece string band on stage.
Strings to Roam
media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable, a monthly series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music