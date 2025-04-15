Soggy Prairie, The Grazers

× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Soggy Prairie on stage. Soggy Prairie

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

The sixth installment of the MBR will feature our MBR sound guy's band, The Grazers. The Grazers come together as bluegrass devotees to interpret the songs, also drawing influence from folk, country and other derivatives of American roots music.

The Grazers are Chris Barnes on banjo, Mark Felten on mandolin, Brian Hirsh on bass, Tom Waeltz on guitar, and Andrew Willette on fiddle.