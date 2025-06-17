Soggy Prairie, Wheels North

× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Soggy Prairie on stage. Soggy Prairie

media release:Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a monthly Tuesday night series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well-established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from a guest band.

The eighth installment of the MBR will feature Wheels North, a progressive new grass band from the Illinois Fox Valley. Wheels North offers powerful three-part harmonies, skillfully crafted song arrangements, and an enticing catalog of originals and covers. Their live show is engaging and energetic, and challenges the limits of grass based music. Wheels North is comprised of Mark Frystak (guitar/vocal), Hayley Skreens (banjo/vocal), Jesse Fuller (bass/vocal) and Chris Grant (violin)