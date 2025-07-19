Soil and Water: The Frontier Beneath Your Feet

media release: Join soil science professor Nick Balster for an interactive stroll around Owen Conservation Park to learn about the relationship between water and soil. Dr. Balster will provide an overview of the Owen Park rain garden research project that he led and demonstrate the tools and techniques he uses in the field. Learn about the role that native prairie plants and natural spaces play in stormwater management and healthy ecosystems. Families are welcome, however this talk is aimed at older children and adults.

Please RSVP to: Bethawhitaker@yahoo.com. Meet in the Owen Conservation Park main entrance, parking lot. Rain date: July 26.