RSVP for Soils for the Home Gardener

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Feta and ricotta are two styles of cheese that easily can be crafted in the home kitchen. We will discuss the best milk choices for making cheese at home, and then delve into a hands-on experience of making cheese. Samples provided, and you will take home cheese, as well as recipes for making cheese and for incorporating it into other recipes. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, May 7

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

608-246-4550
