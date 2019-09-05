RSVP for Solar 101

Roost Realty green home workshop, noon, 9/7, Goodman Community Center. Free.

press release: Thinking of installing solar? Aren’t sure where to begin? This workshop will get you on the road to turning your roof into a power plant! We’ll go over the process of getting photo-voltaic solar added to your homes, as well as tips for when to install, how to market it when you sell, and how to take advantage of tax credits and other financial incentives that will lower your installation costs. Free.Register at https://forms.gle/ zD1JNr3aS3UYX3sz5 or by emailing Dave Pausch at home@roostinmadison.com by 9/5/2019.