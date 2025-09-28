Solar and Geothermal Transformation of 1915 Meetinghouse

media release: In 2022, Madison’s Quaker community chose to transform their inefficient old meeting house to a building that is "near net zero” in carbon emissions, by installing a 20-kilowatt photovoltaic solar array, geothermal heating and cooling under the parking lot, and heat pump and energy recovery ventilation systems. We offer events at 2, 3, and 4:00 p.m., each of which begins with a presentation and ends with a tour showcasing these elements. People involved in these major renovations will be present to answer questions.

This event is co-sponsored with the Madison Society of Friends (Quakers).

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.