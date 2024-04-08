Solar Eclipse Viewing
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
media release:The eclipse will be partial in Madison. Important times will be: beginning 12:51 pm, mid-eclipse 2:06 pm, and end 3:20 pm. Never look at the sun without proper eye protection.
We will be distributing eclipse glasses at Space Place from 1-3:00 on April 8 and also live streaming the event indoors.
For more information see http://spaceplace.wisc.
Special Events