Solar Eclipse Viewing

media release:The eclipse will be partial in Madison. Important times will be: beginning 12:51 pm, mid-eclipse 2:06 pm, and end 3:20 pm. Never look at the sun without proper eye protection.

We will be distributing eclipse glasses at Space Place from 1-3:00 on April 8 and also live streaming the event indoors.

For more information see http://spaceplace.wisc. edu/