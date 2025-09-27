Solar/Electric Home Tour

media release: This will be a tour of an electrified solar home. Conversion of this 100 year old home began in 2018 when it was much more difficult than today to find information and appliances that met homeowner’s needs and expectations for efficiency, reliability and cost effectiveness.

NOTE: This is a small 2-story home with a basement, with entry stairs at both the front and rear door. Tour groups will be limited to 5 at a time due to the small size of the house. The homeowner will try to bring as many attendees through as possible and may extend the event beyond the planned one hour duration to accommodate interest. There will be an area outside for people to gather afterwards if they wish.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.